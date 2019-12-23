The Somerville couple had spent the past few months coaxing unsuspecting guests to turn out for the Christmas-themed barhop, now in its 13th year. Grillo’s mother Cindy Boyle is a self-described “sit at home in front of the fire kind of girl" who usually steers clear of the festivities. But Grillo insisted she drive in from Connecticut this year. After all, Grillo pleaded, it might be the swan song for the crawl. Her brother was even flying in from Los Angeles.

More than 150 guests attended the Dec. 14 wedding, but just a third of them knew about the festivities beforehand.

For years, Mark Brierley and Katie Grillo have poured their heart and soul into arranging an annual pub crawl for friends and family through the streets of downtown Boston. But this year’s event topped all the former outings when the duo surprised guests by getting married mid-crawl on the Rose Kennedy Greenway.

Katie Grillo with her bridesmaids, all dressed as elves, on Dec. 14. Mike Guarino

“There were a number of people we knew that would kill us if they weren’t at our wedding,” said 41-year-old Brierley, who grew up in Attleboro. “We said what we could and were willing to chance it. We had by far the biggest showing at the crawl in its history.”

A Christmas lover and self-described “fan of dressing up like an idiot,” Brierley arranged the first pub crawl in 2006. He’s kept it rolling ever since, transforming it into a festive family affair and bringing Grillo on board as an organizer after she answered a Craigslist ad to rent a room in his apartment. Their living arrangement quickly sparked romance. The couple officially got engaged in October 2018.

The idea of a surprise wedding has been on Brierley’s mind ever since age 11 when he watched his uncle get hitched during a backyard cookout with the family. He and Grillo, 32, had been to countless traditional weddings and decided the pomp and circumstance weren’t for them.

So on a warm but rainy Saturday in mid-December, they gathered at the Warehouse Bar & Grille with a crowd of barhoppers, most of whom had no idea something bigger was afoot. (Friends and family knew about the impending ceremony.) The crew crawled from the Broad Street bar to The Ginger Man on State Street where the couple’s friend hopped atop a bench in a Charles Dickens costume, read from a scroll, and announced the surprise wedding.

Katie Grillo and Mark Brierley married during their 13th annual pub crawl the afternoon of Dec. 14. Mike Guarino

Gasps ensued and the couple disappeared briefly to change their festive getups — Grillo had dressed as an elf and Brierly as Cousin Eddie from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” — for more formal ensembles. Grillo’s bridesmaids, all dressed as elves, herded guests toward the Greenway. Grillo’s father walked with her from a nearby parking garage, through the crowd and to a smiling Brierly, who wore a gray top hat and a crimson coat.

The Dickens impersonator began reciting the iconic lyrics from “Winter Wonderland": He’ll say: Are you married? We’ll say no man, but you can do the job when you’re in town. Down the aisle came a waddling justice of the peace in an inflatable snowman costume. The couple exchanged maps instead of rings since they love to travel and Grillo is a cartographer by trade. Then they were married, amidst friends, family, and some confused passing pedestrians.

Katie Grillo and Mark Brierley married during their 13th annual pub crawl the afternoon of Dec. 14. Mike Guarino

Post ceremony, the crawl continued at Central Wharf on Milk Street, through Faneuil Hall, and wrapped up at last call at Scholars on School Street.

“It was the best day of my entire life,” said bridesmaid Kelsey Rudzinsky. “I’ve been to a ton of weddings, and this was by far the most fun.”

These days, weddings can be just as stressful and costly as they are unifying and celebratory. Grillo and Brierley’s chief concern resided with the rainstorms which thankfully rolled away before the ceremony. But, by skirting the traditional model, Grillo and Brierley avoided most of the turbulence.

“It was freaking amazing," said a giddy and newly married Brierley. “It’s a week later and I am still in shock that we pulled it off.”

