The three teenagers allegedly stole a 2015 Chrysler 200 from Brockton around 5 p.m. and abandoned the car in Dennis before hitchhiking with a man to the Dunkin', according to State Police and Dennis Police Lieutenant Peter Benson.

Dennis police found a 15-year-old Brockton girl, a 16-year-old Boston boy, and a 16-year-old Randolph boy around 8 p.m. inside the Dunkin’ on 6 Enterprise Road, State Police said in a statement.

Three teenagers were apprehended in Dennis Sunday night on charges of stealing a car and refusing to stop for police before abandoning the vehicle and hitchhiking to a Dunkin’, Massachusetts State Police said.

Advertisement

“An MSP K-9 unit located the suspect vehicle going east on Route 6 . . . The suspects refused to stop, continued on to Exit 9A, where the car exited onto Route 134 southbound . . . At approximately 5:11 p.m. MSP terminated the pursuit. After breaking off the pursuit, pursuing Troopers observed the suspect vehicle continue on Route 28 toward Dennisport,” the statement said.

State Police found the car abandoned on Canning Terrace in Dennis with two flare guns, a pellet gun, and a magazine, the statement said. A police dog found a sneaker in the backyard of a house on the street.

Dennis police found that the Brockton girl was missing a shoe at the Dunkin', State Police said.

The three teenagers will be summonsed at a later date to Barnstable District Court on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, being a minor in possession of an air gun or pellet gun, unlawful possession of ammunition, and failing to stop for police, State Police said.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.