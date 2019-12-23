A tree worker was shocked by an electrical line in Newton Monday morning, officials said.
Firefighters responded to 16 Countryside Road for a call about an electrical shock at around 10 a.m., Newton Fire Lieutenant Michael Bianchi said. The person was shocked by an electrical line, he said.
The tree worker survived the shock and was taken to a local hospital, Police Lieutenant Bruce Apotheker said. The extent of the worker’s injuries is unknown.
The circumstances of the incident are under investigation by Newton police, State Police, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Apotheker said.
The State Police Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Unit responded to the scene, State Police Lieutenant Thomas Ryan said.
Eversource Energy also responded but there were no outages, Reid Lamberty, an Eversource spokesman, said.
