A tree worker was shocked by an electrical line in Newton Monday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responded to 16 Countryside Road for a call about an electrical shock at around 10 a.m., Newton Fire Lieutenant Michael Bianchi said. The person was shocked by an electrical line, he said.

The tree worker survived the shock and was taken to a local hospital, Police Lieutenant Bruce Apotheker said. The extent of the worker’s injuries is unknown.