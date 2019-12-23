Two men were injured in a shooting on Sheppard Street in Brockton at about 3:30 p.m. Monday, police said.
Brockton police spokesman Darren Duarte said in an e-mail that one of the victims was grazed in the abdomen while the other was struck in the cheek. Both of their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, he said.
One of the victims was 19, and the other was “older,” said Duarte. No further information was immediately available.
