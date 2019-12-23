NEWPORT CITY, Vt. — A Vermont man who gained notoriety for smashing police cruisers with a tractor in 2012 is accused of making online threats against his family.

Roger Pion, of Newport City, is charged with nine counts of criminal threatening and three counts of domestic assault, police said. The Caledonian Record reports that he pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Pion posted a “hit list” of nine relatives he allegedly wanted to kill and then sought to borrow a handgun because he wanted “to do away with number 7 and number 8,” police said. Some of his relatives have armed themselves, and others won't return to Vermont because they're fearful of him, police said.