SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A shark reportedly bit a surfer Saturday afternoon off Southern California in a “truly terrifying situation,” the Coast Guard said.

The 37-year-old man had been surfing near Santa Rosa Island, one of the Channel Islands, during the attack, according to a news release.

A friend aboard a nearby boat applied a tourniquet to his leg and called the Coast Guard for help, the release stated. A helicopter crew flew the man to the Santa Barbara airport for treatment and he was in stable condition Saturday evening.