Pictured at A Company Christmas at Pops are Jane and Paul Ayoub. bill brett

It was an evening of music and good cheer at the 36th annual A Company Christmas at Boston Pops, which drew more than 2,300 guests to a decked-out Symphony Hall. As ever, the holiday fundraiser hosted some of the biggest names on the Boston business scene, raising $1.2 million for the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Boston Pops, and their education initiatives.