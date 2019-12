Festive partygoers gathered at the Barking Crab Dec. 12 to raise money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester. The Jingle & Mingle bash drew more than 300 people to the Sleeper Street restaurant, with proceeds going to support the organization’s community programming.

Celebrating a good cause at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester benefit (from left): Nicole Mazzola, Peter Sargent, and Luz Johanna Perez. bill brett