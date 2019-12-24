Makes one 9- or 10-inch cake

The week that "Little Women" food stylist Christine Tobin had to make a cake that would go on the set for Marmee's birthday, foliage in Boston was at its peak. Tobin and her daughter foraged leaves, twigs, and acorns around Jamaica Pond and Forest Hills Cemetery to decorate this chiffon cake, which is frosted with a simple meringue buttercream. The cake was designed to show the love of the outdoors that the March family had, says Tobin, and how they utilized its natural beauty to adorn even the simplest cakes.

CAKE

7 eggs, separated ½ teaspoon cream of tartar or 1 teaspoon lemon juice 1½ cups granulated sugar 2 cups flour 2½ teaspoons baking powder ¾ teaspoon salt ½ cup vegetable oil ¾ cup whole or skim milk 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 1 teaspoon almond extract

1. Set the oven at 325 degrees. Have on hand a 10-inch tube pan or angel food pan (ungreased). Slide an oven shelf just below center so the cake will not touch the top of the oven.

2. In a large bowl, beat the egg whites with the cream of tartar or lemon juice until foamy. Gradually add 1/2 cup of the granulated sugar and continue beating until the whites are stiff and glossy; set aside.

3. In another bowl, whisk the remaining 1 cup granulated sugar with the flour, baking powder, and salt to blend them.

4. In an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the oil, milk, vanilla and almond extract, and egg yolks until pale yellow. Add the flour mixture and beat for 2 minutes, or until well blended.

5. Remove the bowl from the mixer stand. Gently fold in the beaten egg whites, scraping the bottom of the mixer bowl so the batter is well blended. Pour into the tube or angel food pan.

6. Bake for 50 minutes, turn the heat up to 350 degrees, and continue baking for 10 minutes. (Total baking time is 60 minutes.)

7. Set the pan upside-down on a thin-necked bottle to cool for 30 minutes. Turn out and set right-side up on a platter.

FROSTING

6 tablespoons pasteurized liquid egg whites (generous 1/3 cup) 3 cups confectioners' sugar ¼ teaspoon salt 1½ cups (3 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1. In an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, if you have one, or the whisk, beat the liquid egg whites, confectioners' sugar, and salt on low speed, until the sugar is moistened and no dry patches remain. Turn off the mixer and use a rubber spatlula to scrape down the sides and the bottom of the bowl. Turn the mixer to medium and beat for 5 minutes.

2. Turn the speed to medium-low and start adding the butter, 1 to 2 tablespoons at a time, until it is all incorporated. Beat in the vanilla. Stop the machine to scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl. Turn the speed up to medium and beat the buttercream for 10 minutes, or until the mixture is light and fluffy.

3. Use the buttercream to frost the top and sides of the cake. Decorate with elements of the outdoors.

Adapted from "Little Women: The Official Movie Companion"