Makes 1 large round

Mix this fragrant cinnamon-scented dough the same way you make scones, using a bowl and two blunt knives or a pastry blender to cut in the butter, then working in eggs and buttermilk. The top is craggy, the inside buttery and tender. Before you bake it, let the plump ball of dough chill for one hour to set its shape, then cut an "x" in the top so the bread bakes through. As soon as you place the dough in the oven, raise the temperature so the round rises nicely. Cut the bread into wedges and serve warm with butter.

3 cups flour 2 teaspoons baking powder ½ teaspoon baking soda ¾ teaspoon salt 4 teaspoons ground cinnamon ⅓ cup sugar 10 tablespoons (1 stick plus 2 tablespoons) cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces 1 egg plus 1 extra yolk 1 cup buttermilk, or more if needed 2 teaspoons vanilla extract Extra flour (for sprinkling) Cinnamon-sugar made with 1/4 cup sugar mixed with 1 1/4 teaspoons ground cinnamon (for sprinkling)

1. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, the 4 teaspoons cinnamon, and the 1/3 cup of sugar to blend them.

2. Scatter the butter on top and using 2 blunt knives or a pastry blender, cut the fat into the flour until the butter is in pearl-size bits. With your fingertips, rub the fat into the flour until it forms small flakes, shaking the bowl once or twice so you can find the larger pieces of butter.

3. In another bowl, whisk the egg, extra yolk, buttermilk, and vanilla. Pour the liquids over the flour mixture. Use a rubber spatula or wooden spoon to stir the mixture until the dough appears mostly moistened and shaggy. With your hands, turn the mixture in the bowl to form a dough. If it seems dry, add more buttermilk, 1 tablespoon at a time.

4. Cut a 15-inch piece of parchment paper and set it on the counter. Tip the dough onto the paper and gently roll and plump the dough into a 7- to 8-inch round, patting your hands with flour to keep them from sticking. Loosely wrap the dough in the parchment, set it on a plate, and refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours.

5. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

6. Cut a 15-inch sheet of plastic wrap and set in on the counter. Sprinkle the cinnamon-sugar on the plastic wrap. Roll the ball of dough in the cinnamon-sugar to coat the outside thoroughly. Place the dough on the baking sheet and sprinkle any remaining cinnamon-sugar on top. With a sharp paring knife, cut a cross about 1/4-inch deep on top.

7. Transfer the bread to the oven and immediately raise the oven temperature to 375 degrees. Bake for 50 minutes, or until the bread browns in the spaces made by the "x." If the bread seems to be browning too fast, cover loosely with foil. Transfer to a wire rack to cool slightly. Cut into wedges and serve warm.

Lisa Yockelson