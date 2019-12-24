Serves 6

Tarte flambee, the French name for what is also known as Alsatian flammekueche -- what we might call Alsatian pizza -- is a thin yeast crust spread with creme fraiche (similar to sour cream) and fromage blanc (a soft, spoonable fresh cheese), topped with caramelized onions and bacon. If you can't find fromage blanc, use all creme fraiche, widely available in markets. Commercial pizza dough gets this impressive brunch dish to the table in about an hour.

6 strips (about 6 ounces) sliced bacon, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch pieces 2 large yellow onions, halved lengthwise, and thinly sliced Salt and pepper, to taste ¼ cup creme fraiche ¼ cup fromage blanc ⅛ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg 14 ounces commercial pizza dough, left at room temperature for 1 to 2 hours Flour (for sprinkling) 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives (for garnish)

1. Have on hand 2 heavy-duty rimless cookie sheets, each about 15 inches by 13 inches. (Or use two half-sheet pans, each 12 inches by 17 inches, and work on the undersides.)

2. Place an oven shelf on the lowest level of the oven and place 1 cookie sheet on that shelf. Set the oven at 475 degrees. Line the other cookie sheet with parchment paper.

3. In a large skillet over medium heat, render the bacon, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes, or until golden and crisp. With tongs, transfer to a plate lined with paper towels.

4. Discard all but 1 tablespoon of fat from the skillet. Return the pan to medium heat and add the onions, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 15 minutes, or until the onions are golden. Remove from the heat; cool.

5. In a bowl, stir together the creme fraiche, fromage blanc, a generous pinch of salt and pepper, and the nutmeg.

6. Lightly flour a counter and set the pizza dough on it. Dust the dough lightly with flour. With a rolling pin, flatten the dough into a large round or rectangle. Holding one edge of the dough upright in your hands, rotate it like you're turning a steering wheel to let gravity stretch it further. Lay the stretched dough flat on the surface and roll it again to make it thinner, using your fingers to stretch and pull the dough as needed. Your goal is a thin rectangular shape of about 14 1/2 inches by 12 inches (with a slightly thicker edge). It will almost completely fill the cookie sheet. If it tears, pinch the dough around the hole to seal it. With both hands, lift up the dough and quickly center it on the parchment-lined sheet. Fix any rumpled areas.

7. With a small rubber spatula, spread the creme fraiche mixture evenly over the dough, leaving a 1/2-inch border uncovered. Spread the onions on top and sprinkle with bacon.

8. Bake for 14 to 16 minutes or until the crust is golden at the edges, the underside of the tart is golden and firm, and the topping is sizzling.

9. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and carefully slide the tart off the parchment onto a large cutting board. Use a pizza wheel or sharp knife to make 2 lengthwise cuts, then 3 crosswise cuts to yield 12 slices. Garnish with chives.

Lisa Zwirn