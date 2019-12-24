A quick shrimp salad is seasoned with dill, capers, mustard, and lemon, and is served over fennel-dusted baguette toasts. And white wine vinegar mixed into cooked egg yolks—plus crisp pickled red onions and plenty of herbs—brightens our no-mayo egg salad.

We close out 2019 with a New Year’s party spread that focuses on big-flavor ingredients and make-ahead ease, with recipes that are easily doubled and come together in 30 minutes or less. Sweet figs and briny olives combine for a smooth, flavorful tapenade that’s elevated with orange zest and red pepper flakes.

Fig-Olive Tapenade

Makes about 2 cups

A combination of Kalamata and oil-cured olives provides a balance of flavor and texture. To easily pit the olives, flatten them with the side of a chef’s knife, then pull out the pits. Soaking the figs ensures they become smooth when processed.

Don’t forget to check your olives for pits, even if they’re labeled “pitted.” An olive pit can ruin the blades of a food processor.

We love this tapenade smeared on crostini, as a dip for crudité, tossed with steamed vegetables or potatoes, or combined with olive oil and vinegar for a quick vinaigrette.

1 cup (5 ounces) dried black Mission figs, stemmed

1 cup Kalamata olives, pitted, rinsed, and patted dry

1/2 cup oil-cured olives, pitted

1/4 cup brined capers, rinsed and squeezed dry

2 anchovy fillets, patted dry

1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary

1/2 teaspoon grated orange zest

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

In a small saucepan, bring 1 cup of water to a boil. Add the figs, then cover and remove from heat. Let sit for 15 minutes.

Drain the figs, reserving the soaking liquid. In a food processor, combine the figs, all of the olives, the capers, anchovies, rosemary, orange zest, pepper flakes, and 2 tablespoons of the soaking liquid. Process until a smooth paste forms, 1 to 2 minutes, scraping the bowl halfway through.

With the motor running, add the oil in a steady stream and process until incorporated, about 30 seconds. Transfer the mixture to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap, then let it sit for 1 hour before serving. The tapenade will keep, refrigerated, for up to 3 weeks.

Shrimp Salad and Radish Crostini

Makes 24 crostini

Shrimp salad and radish crostini. Connie Miller of CB Creatives

Buy already cooked shrimp for convenience, or, if you prefer, you can poach your own. To do so, bring 4 cups water, 1 tablespoon of black peppercorns, and 2 bay leaves to a bare simmer. Drop in 1 1/2 pounds peeled, deveined shrimp and cook just until the shrimp are opaque throughout. Transfer them to ice water to stop the cooking, then drain and dry the shrimp well before chopping. For a luxe version, use cooked lobster meat instead of shrimp.

Don’t assemble the crostini until you’re ready to serve or they will get soggy.

1 baguette, cut into 24 1/4-inch-thick rounds

6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon fennel seed, finely ground

1/3 cup mayonnaise

4 tablespoons finely chopped fresh dill, divided

1 tablespoon drained capers, minced, plus 1 tablespoon caper brine

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest, plus 1 tablespoon lemon juice

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 1/2 pounds peeled, cooked shrimp, coarsely chopped

6 radishes, trimmed and shaved

Heat the oven to 375 degrees with a rack in the middle position. Arrange the baguette slices in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Brush the slices with 4 tablespoons of the oil and sprinkle with the fennel. Bake until light golden brown, about 8 minutes. Let cool completely. The toasts can be stored in a sealable bag for up to 2 days.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, 3 tablespoons of the dill, the capers and brine, the mustard, lemon zest and juice, ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper, and the remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Stir in the shrimp, then taste and season with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate for up to an hour.

Just before serving, arrange 2 or 3 radish slices on each baguette toast. Top each with about 1 mounded tablespoon of the shrimp mixture, then spread it with the back of a spoon, applying pressure so that it adheres to the bread. Sprinkle the crostinis with the remaining 1 tablespoon dill.

Herbed Egg Salad With Pickled Red Onion

Makes 4 servings

Herbed egg salad with pickled red onion. Connie Miller of CB Creatives

This egg salad, inspired by a recipe from In My Kitchen by Deborah Madison, is made without mayonnaise. Instead, three of the 12 cooked egg yolks are mashed to a paste with onion-infused vinegar, then mixed into coarsely chopped eggs to lightly bind the salad. The flavors are fresh and bright, and the salad is especially delicious served with rustic dark bread.

Don’t steam the eggs for longer than 9 minutes. The eggs should be just shy of hard cooked; if cooked past that point, the yolks will be too firm to form a smooth sauce when mashed with the vinegar. And don’t finely chop the eggs; we like the salad with eggs that were in coarse, uneven bits.

3 tablespoons finely chopped red onion

2 tablespoons champagne or white wine vinegar

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

12 large eggs

1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh tarragon

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Lemon wedges, to serve

Flaky salt (such as Maldon Sea Salt Flakes)

In a small bowl, stir together the onion, vinegar, and ½ teaspoon salt; set aside. Fill a large Dutch oven with about 1 inch of water. Place a folding steamer basket in the pot, cover, and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Add the eggs, then cover and steam for 9 minutes. Meanwhile, fill a medium bowl with ice water.

Immediately transfer the eggs to the ice water and let stand until cooled, then crack and peel them. Cut 9 of the eggs lengthwise into quarters, then cut the quarters crosswise into thirds. Transfer to a medium bowl. Add 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and gently toss. Halve the remaining 3 eggs and transfer the yolks to a small bowl; roughly chop the whites and add them to the bowl with the chopped eggs.

Set a fine-mesh strainer over the bowl containing the yolks and pour the onion mixture into the strainer; set the drained onions aside. Using a fork, mash the yolk-vinegar mixture until smooth, then whisk in the turmeric.

Sprinkle the tarragon, chives, and parsley over the chopped eggs and add the yolk mixture. Fold until just combined; do not overmix. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving bowl and sprinkle with the reserved onions. Serve with the lemon wedges and flaky salt.









