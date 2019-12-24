Though hemp-derived CBD became legal in the United States with the signing of the 2018 Farm Bill , many countries continue to prohibit all forms of cannabis, including marijuana and hemp, as well as the compounds that can be extracted from it.

State Department officials have a reminder for holiday travelers: CBD may be legal here, but if you’re leaving the country, don’t bring it with you.

CBD is a largely nonpsychoactive compound found in both marijuana and hemp, a sister plant to marijuana that has an extremely low threshold of THC, which makes you high. Though marijuana remains illegal on the federal level, hemp was legalized when President Trump signed the 2018 Farm Bill in December 2018.

Advertisement

Officials at the Food and Drug Administration, which oversees CBD regulations, have not approved hemp-derived CBD for use in any food products. State officials have said the same.

Nonetheless, CBD items are readily accessible. Some out-of-state producers sell CBD products of all kinds — gummies, tinctures, lotions, oils, and more — everywhere from gas stations and wellness stores to large-scale chain stores like Bed Bath & Beyond.

If you’re flying domestically this holiday season, you’re in luck. The Transportation Security Administration updated its policy in May to say that “products/medications that contain hemp-derived CBD" are allowed, as long as they are grown under federal agricultural regulations.

But flying internationally is a different story. So before you head to the airport, do your research or leave your CBD products at home.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.