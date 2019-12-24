Firefighters entered the building to investigate water and an odor of smoke on the first floor, Christopoulos said in a statement from the fire department.

Firefighters responded to the Element Hanover hotel at 25 Foothill St. for a fire alarm activation around 5:15 a.m., New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul Parisi and Lebanon Fire Chief Chris Christopoulos said in a joint statement.

Two firefighters and eight guests were injured in an explosion that heavily damaged a hotel in Lebanon, N.H., Tuesday morning, officials said.

While firefighters were trying to force their way into the electrical room, an explosion occurred, injuring Firefighter Todd Hamilton and Duty Captain Jeffrey Egner. Both were taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Christopoulos said.

Hamilton suffered head injuries, a broken arm, and a broken rib. Egner suffered a head injury and has been released from the hospital, Christopoulos said.

Eight hotel guests also received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals. Three had to be rescued by firefighters through first-floor windows, Christopoulos said. All 80 of the hotel guests were displaced and moved to another hotel.

“I’ve been doing this for 37 and a half years and by far this is the worst incident I’ve been involved with in my life,” Christopoulos told New Hampshire’s WMUR Channel 9 at the scene.

After the explosion, a fire was found in a utility room on the fifth floor and quickly extinguished, Christopoulos said in the statement. A third alarm was called to help search the 129 hotel rooms. About 50 personnel from 9 departments responded, Christopoulos said.

Christopoulos told Vermont’s WCAX Channel 3 at the scene that it was lucky no one was more seriously injured.

“Given the quantity of damage ... somebody was looking out for us and the civilians today, and we’re very thankful that everybody’s okay,” he said.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation by the New Hampshire state fire marshal’s office and Lebanon fire. Parisi, the state fire marshal, told WMUR reporters at the scene that “based on some of the initial damage that we’ve seen, it looks like it may be a gas incident.”

The cause does not appear to be criminal, officials said. The explosion was contained only to the hotel building, which suffered a significant amount of damage and will be closed for the foreseeable future.

