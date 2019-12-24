The incident started when police officers pulled over a car at the intersection of Warren Street and Savin Street for equipment violations including not having a valid inspection sticker, Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston police spokesman, said.

The 16-year-old boy from Dorchester was arrested around 2:47 a.m. near 16 Savin St., Boston police said in a statement.

A teenager was arrested on gun charges after leading police on a foot chase and allegedly tossing a loaded handgun under a parked car early Tuesday morning in Roxbury, police said.

The suspect quickly got out of the passenger side of the car and started running while clutching the waistband of his pants, police said.

During the chase, which lasted for less than a block, the juvenile allegedly tossed a loaded 22-caliber Ruger SR22 handgun with an obliterated serial number under a parked car, police said. He then ran into a driveway where the officers caught up to him and arrested him, officials said.

The driver of the car was issued a citation for the equipment violation and released, police said.

The suspect is set to appear in Boston Juvenile Court on delinquent charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, police said. He also had a warrant out of the juvenile division of Suffolk Superior Court for delinquent charges of unarmed robbery and unlawful possession of ammunition.

