After midnight, firefighters reported the situation was under control. "Heavy fire knocked down all occupants were safely evacuated. Major overhauling being done all companies are working,'' the department tweeted. “This is a 3 family attached building.”

The fire was discovered around 11:25 p.m. at 296 Princeton St., which the department described as an attached three-family residence. Arriving firefighters saw heavy fire flowing from the basement and up to the roof, and they immediately struck a second alarm, the department said.

A firefighter was hurt late Monday battling a 2-alarm blaze in East Boston, which caused an estimated $100,000 in damage and displaced four residents, including a baby, the Boston Fire Department tweeted.

Advertisement

Four people, including a baby, were displaced by the fire, which damaged both 294 and 296 Princeton St., the department said. The family lived in one of the three attached units.

During the operation, one firefighter suffered minor injuries, the department said. He was released from a local hospital Monday night.

Stockings hung in the window of the charred home and shingles laid in a heap in the front yard Tuesday morning. Neighbors said the friendly family — a man, woman, little girl, baby, and chihuahua— owned a gardening company and recently renovated the home.

“My heart breaks for them, because [Christmas] is all about the kids. It’s a bummer,” said Jesse Gover, 28, who lived across the street from the family. “Everybody [on the street] was out there doing what they could to give them blankets and make sure the kids were taken care of.”

Gover said the residents’ family came to help them retrieve items from their home after the fire.

Jessica Martinez, 35, who lives across the street from the family, said her son goes to school with the family’s little girl. The family is Salvadoran-American, Martinez said.

Advertisement

“They have a beautiful garden here,” Martinez said. “It’s sad because they’re going to have to go to another place and spend Christmas not in their actual house.”

The two-and-a-half-story wood-frame home was built in 1900 and is worth about $450,000, according to Boston assessment records.

The American Red Cross of Massachusetts assisted the family Monday night. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.