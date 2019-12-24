Irraida Santiago said the money will help the family move into a new apartment in time for the holidays. She said Dillon’s kindness meant a lot to the family, especially to her daughter who she said has a special connection with Dillon.

Dillon and the Boston Firefighters Local 718 union gave a PlayStation, a dollhouse, and check for $1,000 to Aneixi Santiago, 9, Alexys Santiago, 13, and their mother, Irraida Santiago, during an emotional gathering at the Engine 28 fire station in Jamaica Plain.

When a Jamaica Plain family’s house caught fire on Dec. 11, Boston firefighter Sam Dillon was among the first responders who helped contain the damage. On Monday, Dillon stepped up once again to help the family in time for the holidays.

“I was crying. It was just so emotional,” she said. “My son got in the car and just started crying.”

On the night of the fire, Dillon was called to the Santiagos’ apartment on Fessenden Street. Smoke was coming from the building, and the family had already gotten out, he said.

“Anytime this happens in general, you feel bad, especially during the holidays,” said Dillon, who has worked as a firefighter for six years. “They had Christmas decorations and presents that had obviously been destroyed.”

But it wouldn’t be long until Dillion and Aneixi would connect again.

Less than a week after the fire, the two matched during the annual “Shop with a Cop” charity event on Dec. 16, when first responders are randomly assigned to kids to take them shopping at Target.

“It really struck me because instead of really going for toys at first, she wanted to get a blanket for her brother,” Dillon said. "She kept telling me that things had gotten ruined and I didn’t really understand."

Aneixi Santiago then told Dillon that her home had just been destroyed in a fire, and that she recognized him as one of the firefighters that came to help that night, Dillon said.

Dillon said his mind was blown by the coincidence, and he immediately approached the fire union.

Boston Firefighters Local 718 President Bob Petitti said the union pulled money from their Children’s Fund, which provides help to families that are displaced during the holidays due to fires.

“We see people on their worst day and ... in a situation like this where we can do even more than just put the fire out, we can actually affect direct and positive change in the rest of their lives, that’s something really special," Dillon said.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.