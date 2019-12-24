“We deployed a couple members in survival suits out to get the dog,” Coughlan said. “The dog was very cold, so very docile, because he was so cold. So they made their way up to the dog and the dog allowed them to grab him and bring him back to shore.”

The golden retriever was about 200 yards from shore at Simmons Pond when it fell through the ice around 8:01 a.m., said Hyannis Fire Acting Captain Nathan Coughlan.

The dog’s owner watched the rescue from the shore, firefighters said.

“No injuries. He was just cold. [The owner] brought the dog back to the house and put him in a tub with warm water. He seemed to be doing better,” Coughlan said.

The owner lost track of his other dog when the golden retriever got stuck in the pond, firefighters said. The dog is still presumed missing.

“We really haven’t had too much of a cold streak, so the ice isn’t safe enough to be on. We advise people not to go on the ice regardless because there’s no good way to be certain if the ice is safe,” Coughlan said.

