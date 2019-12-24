If you’re wondering how 1-2 inches of snow can still be sticking around, it’s because it’s now mostly ice and melting ice takes a lot more energy than melting snow. If the ground cover had been fluffy snow, it would’ve been long gone yesterday.

It was frequently stormy during November and the first half of December, but things have certainly quieted down now. Yesterday’s high in the mid-50s was a welcome break from winter and it means snow cover has been reduced.

Snow cover based on computer models is very light across southern New England. NOAA

Since Wednesday is Christmas, it’s worth noting that the criteria for an official White Christmas is at least an inch of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. in Boston. Both 2008 and 2009 met these criteria. It snowed on Christmas in 2017, but it didn’t start until after 7 a.m. so the holiday still went into the record books as a green Christmas.

Advertisement

Today is the seventh straight day without measurable precipitation and that streak will likely hit nine days on Thursday. If we don’t see anything measurable on Friday, it will end up being the longest dry stretch of the entire year.

Dry weather the past week will continue through Christmas. NOAA Data

Not only is it dry here in New England, but there isn’t much in the way of storms in the entire Lower 48, as you can see from the map below. Some rainfall across the southwest deserts could impede travel, but that’s about it.

The surface weather map early Christmas Eve shows one rainstorm off the southeast coast and some precipitation in the Rockies. NOAA

All of this dry weather allows for a lot of sunshine, and there’s just a little bit more of it each day. The sunset today will be at 4:16 p.m., 5 minutes later than the earliest sunset of the year on Dec. 8. If you’re a morning person, you may have to wait a little while longer before we start gaining time on the other end: sunrises will start getting earlier on Jan. 4, but we won’t see the sun come up before 7 a.m. until the final days of next month.

Advertisement

A storm may bring rain, not snow to the area on Sunday night or Monday. Tropical Tidbits

There’s a weather system set to approach the area on Sunday and it could bring some steady rain to the area. I don’t expect much wintry weather with this storm, so if you’re traveling on Sunday, you’ll likely be unaffected. If you’re headed into Northern New England, however, there could be some slippery weather late Sunday or early Monday. Obviously, the timing on any weather system this far in advance can change, but it seems likely to be our next real opportunity for significant precipitation.

Follow Dave Epstein @growingwisdom.