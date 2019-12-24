A 41-year-old man was arrested in Roxbury Monday night on gun charges after officers caught him fleeing a shooting scene on foot, Boston police said.
Angel Oyola of Boston was arrested around 7 p.m. after police responded to a shooting at 29 Smith St., Boston police said in a statement. Officers found that Oyola matched the description of a man who fled after firing shots in the area. No one was hit.
“Officers were advised that a male suspect had been observed fleeing the scene on foot. As the officers began to search the area, they observed a male matching the given description,” the statement said. The officers stopped the suspect and performed a pat frisk which led to the recovery of a loaded .45 caliber Taurus PT24 handgun from the left side of the suspect’s waistband."
Oyola was arrested after a brief struggle with police, the statement said.
Police are investigating the shooting on Smith Street, the statement said. No one was injured.
Oyola already had a warrant for his arrest out of Chelsea District Court on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.
Oyola was set to be arraigned in Roxbury Municipal Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device, police said.
