A 41-year-old man was arrested in Roxbury Monday night on gun charges after officers caught him fleeing a shooting scene on foot, Boston police said.

Angel Oyola of Boston was arrested around 7 p.m. after police responded to a shooting at 29 Smith St., Boston police said in a statement. Officers found that Oyola matched the description of a man who fled after firing shots in the area. No one was hit.

“Officers were advised that a male suspect had been observed fleeing the scene on foot. As the officers began to search the area, they observed a male matching the given description,” the statement said. The officers stopped the suspect and performed a pat frisk which led to the recovery of a loaded .45 caliber Taurus PT24 handgun from the left side of the suspect’s waistband."