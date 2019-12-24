A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed at Massachusetts Avenue and Island Street Tuesday afternoon, Boston police said.
The man, who is in his 30s, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle.
Officers were called to the area at about 3:20 p.m.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, Boyle said.
Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans. Mike Bello can be reached at michael.bello@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @thebelloblotter.