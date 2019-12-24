The proposed Weitzman Museum and Cultural Center would take about $86 million to construct, according to the Weitzman Initiative’s proposal submission. This was the only proposal submitted to the city for this lot, Fiorentini said.

If approved by the Haverhill City Council, the Weitzman Initiative for the Arts and Industry will buy the land at 12 Washington Square. The city has leased this land to the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority for a bus terminal and parking lot for about the last 30 years, Fiorentini said in a statement on Friday.

World-famous shoemaker Stuart Weitzman is planning to leave his legacy in Haverhill, the city where he got his start, through an eight-story downtown building that will house a shoe museum and cultural center, Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini announced.

Stuart Weitzman is a celebrity shoe designer that got his start designing shoes for his father’s company “Seymour’s Shoes” in Haverhill in the 1960s, Fiorentini said. Weitzman’s collection of 300 antique shoes would be on display at the center’s museum.

The center would also include a theatre, educational institution, public gathering space, restaurant, and 51 parking spaces. The building would open in the Fall of 2025, according to the proposal.

“I think Haverhill has a lot of momentum right now … and I think this is the time of a Haverhill renaissance,” said Ben Consoli, a member of the Weitzman Initiative’s Board of Directors.

All of the board members are local “business owners, artists, and residents that just love Haverhill,” Consoli said. They hope the proposed building would help celebrate Haverhill’s history and reclaim the city’s position on the world stage as a leader in the shoe industry, he said.

“With the help and inspiration of internationally renowned designer Stuart Weitzman ... we began developing plans for a building that not only celebrates Haverhill’s shoe history, but also highlights the impact that the shoe industry has on art, culture, and fashion," the Weitzman Initiative said in a statement.

“We believe this project is a wonderful opportunity for Haverhill to share its rich history with the world, inspire a new generation of designers and artists, and provide the community with a beautiful space to gather.”

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.