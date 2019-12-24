“The crew had an anomaly when testing the backup generator on board the vessel. Further testing showed nothing was amiss, so the boat has been cleared for travel,” said Sean Driscoll, a Steamship Authority spokesman.

The Steamship Authority canceled M/V Martha’s Vineyard’s 9:30 a.m. trip from Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven, the authority said. The ferry’s 10:45 a.m. trip from Vineyard Haven back to Woods Hole was also canceled.

A Steamship Authority ferry heading from Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven was canceled Tuesday morning because of a generator issue, the authority said. It was the second day in a row a ferry had encountered mechanical problems.

The Steamship Authority delayed the 11:05 a.m. and noon ferries from Woods Hole by up to an hour due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to the authority’s website.

These issues come just one day after the M/V Katama, heading from Vineyard Haven to Falmouth, returned to port Monday night with 78 passengers aboard because of steering problems. The M/V Gay Head will replace the M/V Katama Tuesday, the authority said. The Katama will be repaired in Fairhaven after the US Coast Guard inspects the vessel, the authority said in a tweet.

“Some delays will occur as only one slip will be available in Vineyard Haven while the M/V Katama is under repair,” the authority said on its website.

A Steamship Authority ferry headed from Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven Dec. 15 stranded passengers after it was unexpectedly canceled, the Globe reported.

Steamship Authority spent $18 million last year, the Globe reported, for an overhaul of M/V Martha’s Vineyard, the ferry with a generator issue Tuesday morning. But the boat, along with two others, came back from Senesco Marine, a Rhode Island-based contractor, with problems that triggered hundreds of ferry trip cancellations, Steamship Authority general manager Robert B. Davis told the Globe in May 2018.

Globe Correspondent Jordan Frias and Matt Rocheleau and Danny McDonald of the Globe staff contributed to this report.