Rollins was reacting to the prosecutorial decisions made by Morrissey’s office when Hill and his wife appeared in Wrentham District Court on Monday following their arrest by Foxborough police on Saturday outside Gillette Stadium during the New England Patriots game with the Buffalo Bills.

“No public outcry or outrage?” Rollins tweeted on her personal account Tuesday morning. “So let me get this straight, there’s only a problem when my defendants receive dismissals in the interest of justice?”

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins, whose reformist policies have sometimes been criticized by her fellow district attorneys, used the hashtag “#hypocrisy,” noting there was no uproar over Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s decision to end the criminal cases against Major League pitcher Richard J. Hill and his wife, Caitlin A. Hill.

According to police, Caitlin Hill was carrying a bag that violated NFL security limitations regarding the size of bags that can be carried into the stadium. Hill tried to enter at least two separate gates and was told each time that she could not enter with the wrong-sized bag. When she complained, she was ordered to leave the stadium grounds, and when she refused to leave, she was charged with trespassing and taken into custody.

According to police, about 5 p.m. as officers were putting Caitlin Hill into a prisoner transport van, her husband objected and was then repeatedly told to back off and to stop interfering with police. When he allegedly persisted, he was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

But by the time the Hills arrived at the courthouse Monday, Morrissey’s office had decided to bring an end to the criminal prosecution of both Hills. Richard Hill’s charge of resisting arrest, a felony, was dismissed prior to arraignment by Morrissey’s office in the "interests of justice'' and the disorderly conduct was converted to a civil infraction.

All charges were dismissed with payment of a $500 fine, according to court records.

Caitlin Hill’s charges also were converted into civil infractions and were dismissed with payments of $250 each, according to court records and Morrissey’s office.

Hill, 39, a Milton native, joined the Major Leagues in 2005, and the lefthander battled persistent problems with his pitching arm. He spent seasons with the Red Sox from 2010 to 2012 and again in 2015. For the past three years, he has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but is now a free agent working to recover from off-season surgery to his pitching arm.

Rollins, who was elected with the goal of no longer prosecuting 15 “low-level” non-violent crimes so prosecutorial resources could be focused on major criminal justice issues, has been criticized by Morrissey and indirectly faulted by Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe for some of her policy choices.

In a July 6 Globe story, Morrissey criticized Rollins’ office for delaying sentencing for a man convicted on gun charges following a shootout in Dorchester in 2015. The man was then arrested for drug dealing in Quincy, which is both Morrissey’s hometown and one of the largest communities in his county.

Postponing sentencing "allowed him to come out and sell drugs and continue his illegal activity. How does that make any sense?” Morrissey told the Globe at that time.

Rollins did not immediately respond to a Globe request Tuesday for the opportunity to expand on her brief Twitter commentary.

However, Morrissey’s office did respond in an e-mail sent by spokesman David Traub.

“We believe the Globe’s story was a fair report of what transpired. The cases were not dismissed without penalty. Charges were converted to equivalent civil infractions, the defendants were judged responsible for those infractions and each paid a $500 fine. The Globe story accurately captures the proceedings, and the penalty imposed by the judiciary," Traub wrote.

He added, “the Globe reporter also accurately reported my statement that it is not unusual for the office to handle disorderly conduct and trespassing arrests in this manner, as evinced by our handling of arrests relative to the ongoing protests at a Weymouth natural gas compressor station.''





















