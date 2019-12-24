For decades, the toy drive at St. Peter’s has served families who live in and around St. Peter’s parish, a Dorchester neighborhood that captured the heart of the city’s late, longest-serving mayor Tom Menino.

It was 9:45 a.m. on the morning of Christmas Eve, and a black beta fish swirled in a small glass container on a table in the teen center at St. Peter’s in Dorchester. A battalion of brand-new bikes spanned the entire width of the auditorium stage, and white bags full of diapers, dollhouses, and orange Nike shoeboxes were piled up along the perimeter. At the top of the hour, a sea of smiling kids flooded into the gym.

Advertisement

The Menino family has remained committed to the drive for the past 26 years, and the charitable baton has passed down through generations. On Tuesday, much of the event’s organization fell on the shoulders of mayor’s grandkids — Samantha, 21, Taylor, 19, and Thomas, 15 — who scurried throughout the auditorium handing out gifts.

The tradition is made possible by donations and the organizational support of the Catholic Charities Teen Center and the families it serves. As in years past, Cardinal Sean O’Malley, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross, and Mayor Martin J. Walsh all turned out for the event.

“The press tends to cover the one to two percent that is violent in this neighborhood, but the large majority of residents are good people who deserve a Christmas just like everyone else,” said Gross, while doling out hugs to residents throughout the center. In the entranceway sits a portrait of Gross next to the photos of four police cadets who spent many of their early days at St. Peter’s.

But even amongst some of the city’s biggest names, the kids receiving the gifts stole the show, just as Mayor Menino would have preferred.

Advertisement

“My father always loved this neighborhood and thought it was special in large part due to the children. His two favorite holidays were Christmas and Halloween because they’re all about sitting and talking to kids,” said Thomas Menino, Jr., son of the late mayor. “There were times when his truck would pull up, the kids would swamp him and he couldn’t even get out.”

The Menino family’s volunteer effort uses funds from private donations to fulfill wish lists collected by the staff at the teen center. Anything violent, including toy guns and shooter video games, are off-limits. Bicycles are always one of the most sought after items.

In the basement of the center, Brittany Howell’s three girls waited patiently to be called into the auditorium. The youngest, 4-year-old Hannah, was pining for dolls, while her 9-year-old sister Colette wished for books. (She just finished the Harry Potter series. Her favorite character is the titular wizard.)

Jady Cummings, who is a single mother, relied on the drive to put presents under the tree for her 8-year-old son Isaac, who also requested books.

“He is a handful— no, a bucketful, but he is the light of my life,” said Cummings.

By mid-morning, the parking lot of the center looked like a bike convention with kids zipping by on bikes large and small. Older brothers helped little sisters balance two-wheelers far too big for them. Amidst all the excitement, few had taken the time to remove the packaging. One little girl intentionally left the plastic wrap on the white tires of her Barbie-themed cruiser in order to keep it clean.

Advertisement

“This is my first bike,” she said with a smile before rolling away atop on her pristine wheels.





Hanna can be reached at hanna.krueger@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @hannaskrueger.