An Uber driver is facing charges including indecent assault and battery after he allegedly sexually assaulted a Leominster woman who had been a passenger, then got into a fight with her and another woman over the weekend in Leominster before violently resisting arrest.

Josue Henriquez, 28, of Acushnet was arraigned on Monday, police said. Authorities allege that two women ordered an Uber ride from a Christmas party in Burlington on Friday night to Leominster, said Leominster Police Lieutenant Richard Kinney. Henriquez was their driver, and the women invited him in for a drink, said Kinney.

Sometime Saturday morning, the women called authorities to report a sexual assault, said Kinney. While the call was happening, the two women were fighting with Henriquez, who was injured in the skirmish, according to Kinney. At one point, he tried to get back into the home to get his keys and wallet, and broke a window during the struggle. He also damaged one of the woman’s cars, Kinney said.