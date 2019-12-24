An Uber driver is facing charges including indecent assault and battery after he allegedly sexually assaulted a Leominster woman who had been a passenger, then got into a fight with her and another woman over the weekend in Leominster before violently resisting arrest.
Josue Henriquez, 28, of Acushnet was arraigned on Monday, police said. Authorities allege that two women ordered an Uber ride from a Christmas party in Burlington on Friday night to Leominster, said Leominster Police Lieutenant Richard Kinney. Henriquez was their driver, and the women invited him in for a drink, said Kinney.
Sometime Saturday morning, the women called authorities to report a sexual assault, said Kinney. While the call was happening, the two women were fighting with Henriquez, who was injured in the skirmish, according to Kinney. At one point, he tried to get back into the home to get his keys and wallet, and broke a window during the struggle. He also damaged one of the woman’s cars, Kinney said.
He drove away from the home in a Chevrolet Equinox, which police found stuck in a snow bank down the street at about 8:15 a.m., said Kinney. Henriquez allegedly fought with officers at the scene, said Kinney.
“He was tased a couple of times,” said Kinney.
Henriquez now faces multiple charges, including indecent assault and battery, attempted breaking and entering in the daytime, malicious destruction of property, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Kinney. A spokesman for the Worcester district attorney’s office said he did not have any information about Henriquez’s arraignment Monday evening.
In a statement, Uber said the company is investigating the matter and that Henriquez has been banned from the Uber app. The company said that all drivers must undergo a screening process before they can use the app, which includes a driving and criminal history background check reviewing local, state, and national records.
“We take every case of sexual assault very seriously,” the company said in the statement.
Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.