Programming note: Santa is giving me tomorrow off, but I’ll be back with a new edition of Rhode Map on Thursday.

There’s only a week left in this decade, so it’s about time we start reminiscing.

What were the biggest stories in Rhode Island of the last 10 years? What will the next 10 years look like? Who are the rising stars in our state?

Rhode Map asked more than 30 elected officials and key stakeholders to fill out an end-of-decade survey. Starting today, we’ll publish their answers here each morning.

Our first question: What was the biggest story of the decade?

Governor Gina Raimondo“

We’ve opened the nation’s first offshore wind farm and are turning Rhode Island into the national hub of the offshore wind industry.”

David Dooley, president of the University of Rhode Island“

The creation of the URI Board of Trustees. It’s an absolute game changer.”

Laurie White, president of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce“

The transformation of the University of Rhode Island to a world-class academic research institution that is now at the forefront of our economic development prowess. State investment in the form of various bond issues to build new engineering, pharmacy, chemistry and other buildings on campus deserves special shout out and appreciation. Higher education must be funded not depleted as it once may have been.”

Sue Cienki, chair of the Rhode Island Republican Party“

The fallout from 38 Studios, leading to an exodus of residents and businesses who can no longer afford to stay in Rhode Island.”

Tom Giordano, executive director of the Partnership for Rhode Island“

Fallout from the Great Recession. Rhode Island’s slow recovery set a number of major events in motion throughout the decade.”

Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green“

Adopting the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System as our state assessment. It was the wake-up call our state needed and the moment when everyone came to the table and agreed that we need to reimagine education in Rhode Island.”

Dan McGowan, friendly neighborhood journalist

“This is an easy one. The biggest story was Rhode Island’s dominance in Little League baseball. We’ve sent six teams to the Little League World Series since 2011. That’s better than any state except Texas, which is almost 30 times the size of Rhode Island. Our state has been so successful that our teams are being moved to a regional tournament with New York and New Jersey just so the kiddos from Massachusetts have a chance to compete.”

