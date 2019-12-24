Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was detained in North Carolina hours after he gave away toys to children and shortly after his concert.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police issued citations to the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resisting an officer Monday night, news outlets reported.

Kirk told reporters he believes officers unlawfully searched his car while he was on stage at Bojangles Arena. Video obtained by WCNC-TV reportedly shows the rapper being detained in the parking lot. He says officers target him every time he comes to Charlotte.