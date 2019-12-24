Christianity Today traces its roots to the evangelist Billy Graham and has long served as the intellectual voice of evangelicalism’s middle ground. Its political influence has lessened significantly with the rise of a more strident GOP-aligned evangelicalism represented by, among others, the Falwells and Graham’s own son, Franklin. It also has been challenged sternly by a much smaller group of evangelicals on the left, most notably the Sojourners community in Washington, D.C. But there are many within evangelical circles who continue to view Christianity Today as a voice of sanity and reason within the movement, and its voice, and this editorial, represents a significant crack in the Trump evangelical armor.

In a shocking departure from the lengthy silence among evangelicals regarding all things Trump, Christianity Today, the preeminent voice of established, mainstream evangelicalism, has stated in an editorial that Donald Trump must be removed from office, either through impeachment or at the ballot box. Most pointedly, the editorial states: “None of the president’s positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character.”

Will it mean much on the ground in the days, weeks and months to come? Perhaps not, but it is noteworthy nonetheless.

Michael Knosp

Melrose





This is a time for Catholic Church to exercise moral leadership

As a lifelong Catholic, I was gratified to read the opinion from Mark Galli, editor in chief of Christianity Today, titled, “Trump Should Be Removed from Office.” I assume Galli knew that his public stance would be unpopular with many in the religious community. But he had the courage to take a position rooted in the Gospel teachings.

Sadly, I wait and wait for the Catholic bishops to speak up and speak out. The policies of Donald Trump are antithetical to Catholic teaching. While Pope Francis loudly proclaims and teaches that respect for life must include care and concern for the elderly, the poor, immigrants, and the world we live in, as well as the unborn, the American bishops seem to have a myopic view of the Gospel and publicly support only the antiabortion agenda.

The Catholic Church faces many challenging issues today. But this is all the more reason to exercise moral leadership publicly, and to take a loud and active voice in defense of those for whom Jesus cared the most. How can our Catholic leaders remain so silent while those in greatest need in our society are put at even greater risk?

This is not to even mention the lack of civility, humility, veracity, and compassion that Trump has displayed. What better time than Christmas to share the Gospel message to a country that seems to need moral leadership more and more each day?

Jack P. Calareso

Reading



