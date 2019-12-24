As recent reporting by David Abel illustrates (“State puts new limits on ‘forever chemicals,’ ” Page One, Dec. 14), we are facing a new chemical crisis in the form of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. These chemicals are ubiquitous, found in our clothes, water, food, personal care products, artificial turf, fertilizer, and carpets. Human exposure to PFAS is associated with cancer, birth defects, developmental damage to infants, and impaired functioning of the liver, kidneys, and immune system.
Massachusetts took a needed first step this month by adopting a groundwater cleanup standard and proposed drinking water limit for six of the 5,000 PFAS variations. However, much more needs to be done.
Advertisement
We need extensive testing of our waters to find out the true contamination levels and sources. More fundamentally, the federal Environmental Protection Agency must end its current charade of regulatory hide and seek. Finally, the industries making and using these chemicals should be held accountable and reimburse the state and communities for the necessary cleanups. Unless we act forcefully and comprehensively, PFAS levels will continue to build as they accumulate in the food chain — and in us.
Kyla Bennett
Science policy director
Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility
Easton
The writer heads the New England regional office of the national organization.