As recent reporting by David Abel illustrates (“State puts new limits on ‘forever chemicals,’ ” Page One, Dec. 14), we are facing a new chemical crisis in the form of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. These chemicals are ubiquitous, found in our clothes, water, food, personal care products, artificial turf, fertilizer, and carpets. Human exposure to PFAS is associated with cancer, birth defects, developmental damage to infants, and impaired functioning of the liver, kidneys, and immune system.

Massachusetts took a needed first step this month by adopting a groundwater cleanup standard and proposed drinking water limit for six of the 5,000 PFAS variations. However, much more needs to be done.