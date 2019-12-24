Eric Maskin, a member of the advisory board of Voter Choice Massachusetts, claims that Jennifer C. Braceras, in her Dec. 12 op-ed, unfairly declares that ranked-choice voting is dangerously complex (“It’s our current voting system that’s vulnerable to being gamed,” Letters, Dec. 17). It’s ironic that Maskin lives in Cambridge, where local elections use one of many proportional voting schemes, the Cincinnati method, that reallocates so-called surplus votes from accumulating winners to remaining candidates using an arbitrary starting point. Hardly anyone I’ve met in 25 years here understands how this works, and I think Braceras is right when she says that “voting shouldn’t require a degree in game theory.”

Brett Randolph