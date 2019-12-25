NEW YEAR’S EVE COMEDY COUNTDOWN ImprovBoston has two early kid-friendly improvised comedy shows before giving way to more adult fare, complete with party favors. The late show features a champagne toast, and is 21+. 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., $10-$16; 8:30 p.m., $20-$25; 10 p.m., $35-$40. ImprovBoston, 40 Prospect St., Cambridge. 617-576-1253, www.improvboston.com

New Year’s Eve is traditionally a big night for comedy in Boston. Just about every kind of comedy you want is playing somewhere, and you might even see some comics doubling up early and late shows in different towns. Here’s a rundown of some of the best around Boston and the suburbs.

MAIN STAGE NEW YEAR’S EVE SHOW Improv Asylum offers three shows, including one as early as 5 p.m., with the seasoned cast from its regular Main Stage improvisation show. 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m. $35. Improv Asylum, 216 Hanover St., Boston. 617-263-6887, www.improvasylum.com

Christine Hurley Matthew J. Lee

CHRISTINE HURLEY Hear Hurley tell sarcastic tales of domestic bliss, stories like how she got that big rock of an engagement ring, managing her kids’ sports schedules, and why she sometimes wakes up in her front yard. 6 p.m. $20. Nick’s Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton St., Boston. www.nickscomedystop.com

THE COMEDY STUDIO’S NEW YEAR’S SHOW Rick Jenkins hosts a stand-up showcase-style show with Phoebe Angle, Shawn Carter, Mark Gallagher, Katlin McFee, Emily Ruskowski, and others to be announced. 7 p.m. $15. The Comedy Studio, 1 Bow Market Way #23, Somerville. 617-661-6507, www.thecomedystudio.com

BOSTON COMEDY FESTIVAL’S NEW YEAR’S SPECTACULAR Festival founder Jim McCue tops the bill with Jack Lynch, Joey Carroll, and the up-and-coming Janet McNamara, a finalist in the festival’s stand-up competition this year. 7:30 p.m. $30. The Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Somerville. 617-571-9958, www.therockwell.org

LAUGH BOSTON’S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY Two shows feature a packed local lineup with Sean Sullivan, Will Noonan, Laura Severse, Brian Simpson, and host Zach Brazao. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $29. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

PAUL D’ANGELO Veteran Boston comic and author of several books about his life as an assistant district attorney turned stand-up, D’Angelo returns for his sixth annual New Year’s Eve show at the Larcom, with featured act Steve Guilmette. 7:30 p.m. $36. Larcom Theatre, 13 Wallis St., Beverly. 978-922-6313, www.thelarcom.org

STEVE SWEENEY A Boston stand-up legend, coming off his feature film “Sweeney Killing Sweeney,” headlines with a strong supporting card of Corey Rodrigues (he has two tracks on this year’s “Best of Boston Stand-Up” album) and Tricia Auld. 7:30 p.m. $40-$67. The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. 978-927-3100, www.thecabot.org

Bethany van Delft David L. Ryan/Globe Staff/David L Ryan, Globe Staff

BOSTON COMEDY CHICKS WEST NEW YEAR’S EVE COMEDY Comedian and storyteller Bethany Van Delft headlines with host Emily Ruskowski and feature Tooky Kavanagh, presented by Boston Comedy Chicks, which sponsors showcases and open mics with an eye toward promoting female comedians. 8 p.m. $36-$40. Amazing Things Arts Center, 160 Hollis St., Framingham. 508-405-2787, www.atac160.org

NEW YEAR’S EVE AT GIGGLES Lenny Clarke plays his home club along with a fellow Ding Ho veteran, the quick-witted Don Gavin, plus Johnny Pizzi. Ticket includes the show and a buffet. 8:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. $75. Giggles Comedy Club, 517 Broadway (Route 1), Saugus. 781-233-9950, www.princerestaurant.com/giggles-events

BRYAN CALLEN A TV veteran, starting with the sketch show “MADtv” and continuing to his current gig as Mr. Mellor on “The Goldbergs,” Callen is also a stand-up with three specials, including this year’s “Complicated Apes,” to his credit. 9:45 p.m. $39-$75. Wilbur Theatre. 866-448-7849, www.thewilbur.com

