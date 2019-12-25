Recent bird sightings on Cape Cod (as of Dec. 17) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
Two more painted buntings were discovered and photographed on the Cape, one at a feeder in Sandwich and another in Brewster.
A marbled godwit and a Western willet continued at Red River Beach in Harwich.
A grasshopper sparrow and a short-eared owl were at Fort Hill in Eastham, two more short-eared owls were at Nauset Beach in Orleans, and other highlights from the 88th Cape Cod Christmas Bird count included a snow goose and a Lincoln’s sparrow in Orleans, a great shearwater at Coast Guard Beach in Eastham, at least 12 yellow-breasted chats across several towns, and an impressive flight of seabirds off Brewster that included an Atlantic puffin, 3 pomarine jaegers, 500 black-legged kittiwakes, 25 common murres, 3 thick-billed murres, and 700 razorbills.
Other sightings around the Cape included 3 black vultures in Bourne, 2 barred owls in Falmouth, a Northern shrike in Barnstable, and 40 common murres, a thick-billed murre, 1,600 razorbills, a black guillemot, and a Pacific loon at Race Point in Provincetown.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.