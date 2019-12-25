Firefighters responded around 9:50 a.m. to a report of a fire in the rear of 128 Newbury St. Fire and heavy smoke was present throughout the five-story brick building, Boston fire said in a tweet at 10:33 a.m.

Boston firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze on Newbury Street Christmas morning that displaced five residents and caused about $1.5 million worth of damage, officials said.

The fire was contained to the first three stories of the building and a third alarm was called, the department tweeted at 10:41 a.m.

The heavy fire was knocked down by 10:50 a.m., Boston fire officials said in a tweet.

Advertisement

No one was injured during the fire, but the five residents who live in the building were displaced, Boston Fire Chief of Operations Andre Stallworth said at the scene. None of the residents were home at the time, he said.

The blaze started as a garbage fire in the alleyway behind the building, Stallworth said. It then spread to the building and up to the top floor. The building did not have sprinklers, he said.

“In the alleyway, we could barely get one engine and one ladder truck down the street,” Stallworth said. “That’s where it started."

Due to the damage, which was caused more by water than the fire, the residents of the building’s three units will not be able to return for weeks, Stallworth said.

Officials are investigating whether the fire was started intentionally, he said.

128 Newbury St. houses the retail shop Sea Bags Maine, which was damaged during the incident.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99. Contact Max Jungreis at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis.