The baby, named Wesley, was born at 6:45 a.m. at High Pond Estates, a retirement community on Pond Street, said Bridgewater Fire Lieutenant James Leurini. The baby was delivered before firefighters arrived.

A baby boy was delivered in a most unlikely spot Christmas morning: a Bridgewater retirement community.

“A very special Christmas present came early this morning for one family,” Bridgewater Firefighters Local 2611 said in a Facebook post. “Baby Wesley’s due date was New Year’s Eve but he surprised his family, weighing 7 pounds and 20 inches long. Happy to report baby, mother, and family are doing great.”

Firefighters took the mother and baby to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, Leurini said.

The woman and her husband were visiting parents at the retirement community, firefighters said.