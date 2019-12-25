Derry, N.H., firefighters extracted a driver who sustained life-threatening injuries after a car slammed into an Applebee’s on Christmas morning.

The driver, whom firefighters did not identify, slammed a car into Applebee’s Grill + Bar at 14 Manchester Road around 6:06 a.m. Wednesday, Derry firefighters said in a statement.

“Crews observed a car into Applebee’s with a single unbelted, entrapped occupant. There was extensive damage to the car and moderate damage to the building. Applebee’s was unoccupied. Crews used extrication tools to open doors, cut posts, and cut the back of the driver’s seat to extricate the driver,” the statement said.