A 19-year-old man was shot in the shoulder while driving down a street in Worcester on the night of Christmas Eve, police said.

The victim, who lives in Worcester, was shot in the shoulder by an unknown person while driving on Main Street near Sycamore Street, Worcester police said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Worcester police responded to 7 Sycamore St. for a report of the shooting at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, the statement said. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.