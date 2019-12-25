A 39-year-old man was killed in Fall River on Christmas Eve, and police have arrested a suspect in the murder, prosecutors said.
Jose Amador, 23, was arrested Tuesday night for the murder of Gary Werra, 39, the Bristol County district attorney’s office said in a statement Wednesday. Both men are from Fall River.
At around 5:30 p.m., Fall River police responded to a 911 call about a body in the wooded area behind the Gold Medal Bakery on Bay Street. Police found the body and identified the man as Werra, prosecutors said.
Interview with witnesses led investigators to Amador, who was arrested on County Street without incident. He has been charged with murder and will be arraigned Thursday morning in Fall River District Court, prosecutors said.
Fall River police, State Police, and the Bristol County district attorney’s office are investigating the homicide, prosecutors said.
No further information was immediately available.
