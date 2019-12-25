A 39-year-old man was killed in Fall River on Christmas Eve, and police have arrested a suspect in the murder, prosecutors said.

Jose Amador, 23, was arrested Tuesday night for the murder of Gary Werra, 39, the Bristol County district attorney’s office said in a statement Wednesday. Both men are from Fall River.

At around 5:30 p.m., Fall River police responded to a 911 call about a body in the wooded area behind the Gold Medal Bakery on Bay Street. Police found the body and identified the man as Werra, prosecutors said.