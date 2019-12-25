A trooper said that as he walked up to the car, he “observed the operator and passenger moving around in the vehicle in a manner that caused him concern that they might be concealing or retrieving a weapon.”

In the first incident, which happened around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, State Police troopers stopped James Chalmers, 29, while driving on Anderson Street in Taunton. According to State Police, Chalmers, of Attleboro, was allegedly using his cell phone while driving.

Two men were arrested this week for alleged drug trafficking in two separate motor vehicle stops in Taunton and Sturbridge, State Police announced Tuesday night.

The trooper asked Chalmers to get out of the car, searched him, and found a bag containing numerous pills that were believed to be ecstasy/MDMA, as well as more than $2,900 in cash.

Chalmers was arrested and charged with trafficking a Class B substance. He was also given a written warning for using his phone while driving. His bail was set at $500, and he is expected to be arraigned in Taunton District Court.

Massachusetts State Police confiscated these items during a motor vehicle stop in Sturbridge on Monday. State Police

Later Monday night, at about 10 p.m., a State Police trooper stopped 39-year-old Dustin Sirois, of Boston, while driving on Route 84 westbound in Sturbridge. The trooper said he stopped Sirois because the registered owner of the car had a suspended license. Once the car was pulled over, the trooper was able to speak to Sirois and confirm that he was the registered owner.

Before towing the vehicle, State Police did a “motor vehicle inventory” and found 25 grams of a substance believed to be crystal methamphetamine.

Sirois was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and operating a vehicle after having a suspended license. His bail was set at $5,000, and he is expected to be arraigned in Dudley District Court.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.