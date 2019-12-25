On the 246th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, a reenactment was held at the Old South Meeting House. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The disturbing thing to me in viewing the photos of the Boston Tea Party reenactment that took place at the Old South Meeting House last week was that the reenactors were outfitted with theatrical microphones. Have we gone deaf compared with our forefathers? Weren’t meeting houses constructed with acoustics in mind? Or do we just not trust modern audiences and actors to hear and present oration as they once did? It’s a tragedy what’s happened to modern theater and cinema — blasting people out of their seats, and not training actors to project. It seems it’s been visited upon our nation’s historical sites as well.