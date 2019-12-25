Twice in the past week, the Globe has headlined stories about the multistate Transportation and Climate Initiative by focusing on a potential 17-cent increase in the price of gasoline (“Prices at the pump could jump under climate initiative,” The week in business, Dec. 22; “Climate initiative could boost gas prices,” Page A1, Dec. 18). Seventeen cents? Big deal. Over the last decade, prices probably have fluctuated by at least that much every year. Cheers to Governor Baker for supporting the compact, and shame on New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu for reflexively balking at it. And shame on the Globe for headlines that encourage inaction on global warming. If we can’t handle 17 cents, what are we going to do when the big climate bills come due?

John Temple