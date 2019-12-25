ON THE FIRST DAY of Christmas, the MBTA gave to me: a Governor Baker photo op on the T.
ON THE SECOND DAY of Christmas, the MBTA gave to me: two signal problems, and a Baker photo op on the T.
ON THE THIRD DAY of Christmas, the MBTA gave to me: three “uncommon noises,” two signal problems, and a photo op of Baker on the T.
ON THE FOURTH DAY of Christmas, the MBTA gave to me: four doors malfunctioning, three “uncommon noises,” two signal problems, and a photo op of Baker on the T.
Advertisement
ON THE FIFTH DAY OF CHRISTMAS, the MBTA gave to me: five unexplained delays! Four doors malfunctioning, three “uncommon noises,” two signal problems, and a photo op of Baker on the T.
ON THE SIXTH DAY of Christmas, the MBTA gave to me: six “power issues” — five unexplained delays! Four doors malfunctioning, three “uncommon noises,” two signal problems, and a photo-op of Baker on the T.
ON THE SEVENTH DAY of Christmas, the MBTA gave to me: seven smoke-filled stations, six “power issues” — five unexplained delays! Four doors malfunctioning, three “uncommon noises,” two signal problems, and a photo-op of Baker on the T.
@MBTA what’s going on at Park St? pic.twitter.com/rbGCqPW0BF— Kyron Owens (@KyronOwens) December 10, 2019
ON THE EIGHTH DAY of Christmas, the MBTA gave to me: eight “service changes,” seven smoke-filled stations, six “power issues” — five unexplained delays! Four doors malfunctioning, three “uncommon noises,” two signal problems, and a photo-op of Baker on the T.
ON THE NINTH DAY of Christmas, the MBTA gave to me: nine elevators broken, eight “service changes,” seven smoke-filled stations, six “power issues” — five unexplained delays! Four doors malfunctioning, three “uncommon noises,” two signal problems, and a photo op of Baker on the T.
Advertisement
ON THE TENTH DAY of Christmas, the MBTA gave to me: 10 faulty switches, nine elevators broken, eight “service changes,” seven smoke-filled stations, six “power issues” — five unexplained delays! Four doors malfunctioning, three “uncommon noises,” two signal problems, and a photo-op of Baker on the T.
ON THE ELEVENTH DAY of Christmas, the MBTA gave to me: 11 trains out of service, 10 faulty switches, nine elevators broken, eight “service changes,” seven smoke-filled stations, six “power issues” — five unexplained delays! Four doors malfunctioning, three “uncommon noises,” two signal problems, and a photo op of Baker on the T.
ON THE TWELFTH DAY of Christmas, a panel of experts said to me: Safety "is not the priority.” (Riders suspected as much, but yikes!)
#BREAKING: The MBTA has released video footage of the June 11 Red Line derailment that has disrupted commutes for weeks. https://t.co/K6CeNbgGzl— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) July 19, 2019
Eleven trains out of service,
Ten faulty switches,
Nine elevators broken,
Eight “service changes,”
Seven smoke-filled stations,
Six “power issues,”
Five unexplained delays!
Four doors malfunctioning,
Three “uncommon noises,”
Two signal problems,
And a big fare hike for commuter trains and the T!
Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.