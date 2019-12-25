ON THE SECOND DAY of Christmas, the MBTA gave to me: two signal problems, and a Baker photo op on the T.

ON THE FIRST DAY of Christmas, the MBTA gave to me: a Governor Baker photo op on the T .

ON THE FOURTH DAY of Christmas, the MBTA gave to me: four doors malfunctioning, three “uncommon noises,” two signal problems, and a photo op of Baker on the T.

ON THE FIFTH DAY OF CHRISTMAS, the MBTA gave to me: five unexplained delays! Four doors malfunctioning, three “uncommon noises,” two signal problems, and a photo op of Baker on the T.

ON THE SIXTH DAY of Christmas, the MBTA gave to me: six “power issues” — five unexplained delays! Four doors malfunctioning, three “uncommon noises,” two signal problems, and a photo-op of Baker on the T.

ON THE SEVENTH DAY of Christmas, the MBTA gave to me: seven smoke-filled stations, six “power issues” — five unexplained delays! Four doors malfunctioning, three “uncommon noises,” two signal problems, and a photo-op of Baker on the T.

ON THE EIGHTH DAY of Christmas, the MBTA gave to me: eight “service changes,” seven smoke-filled stations, six “power issues” — five unexplained delays! Four doors malfunctioning, three “uncommon noises,” two signal problems, and a photo-op of Baker on the T.

ON THE NINTH DAY of Christmas, the MBTA gave to me: nine elevators broken, eight “service changes,” seven smoke-filled stations, six “power issues” — five unexplained delays! Four doors malfunctioning, three “uncommon noises,” two signal problems, and a photo op of Baker on the T.

A boarded-up elevator at the MBTA's Andrew Station. The elevators at the MBTA's Andrew Station have been out of commission for a year. The T has spent $300,000 transporting people by bus who can't use the stairs. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

ON THE TENTH DAY of Christmas, the MBTA gave to me: 10 faulty switches, nine elevators broken, eight “service changes,” seven smoke-filled stations, six “power issues” — five unexplained delays! Four doors malfunctioning, three “uncommon noises,” two signal problems, and a photo-op of Baker on the T.

ON THE ELEVENTH DAY of Christmas, the MBTA gave to me: 11 trains out of service, 10 faulty switches, nine elevators broken, eight “service changes,” seven smoke-filled stations, six “power issues” — five unexplained delays! Four doors malfunctioning, three “uncommon noises,” two signal problems, and a photo op of Baker on the T.

ON THE TWELFTH DAY of Christmas, a panel of experts said to me: Safety "is not the priority.” (Riders suspected as much, but yikes!)

Eleven trains out of service,

Ten faulty switches,

Nine elevators broken,

Eight “service changes,”

Seven smoke-filled stations,

Six “power issues,”

Five unexplained delays!

Four doors malfunctioning,

Three “uncommon noises,”

Two signal problems,

And a big fare hike for commuter trains and the T!

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.