Edward Aschoff, a college football reporter for ESPN, died on Christmas Eve — which was also his 34th birthday — after “a brief illness,” according to his employer.
“We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff,” the company said in a statement, according to an article on ESPN.com. “He died earlier today, his 34th birthday. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancée, Katy.”
Aschoff was a graduate of the University of Florida, and covered Florida football for The Gainesville Sun before joining ESPN in 2011.
Advertisement
The ESPN article described Aschoff as having “a keen sense of humor,” and said that he “connected with many he crossed paths with, be it professionally or personally.”
The article also said Aschoff “had a knack for gaining the trust of people to tell the most delicate of stories.”
“Ed was one of the smartest, brightest reporters I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with,” ESPN executive editor Lauren Reynolds said, according to the article. "Watching him grow from our co-SEC reporter with Chris Low to a multiplatform national reporter was a treat. For as good of a reporter Ed was, he was an even better person. He always put people first — those whose stories he told, and those who had the honor of working alongside him.
“The outpouring of love and support from those whose lives he touched has been overwhelming and is a testament to the light he brought to this world.”
Ben Volin, who covers the Patriots and NFL for the Globe, said he became friends with Aschoff a decade ago when they were both covering the Florida Gators.
“He was just an awesome guy who always had a big smile on his face,” Volin said. “Eddie always had the inside scoop on the UF football players and what was going on behind the scenes with the program. This is really tough news. The world is going to miss him.”
Advertisement
According to ESPN, Aschoff and his fiancée were set to be married in New Orleans in April.
ESPN did not note Aschoff’s specific cause of death. However, Aschoff tweeted earlier in December that he had contracted a serious case of pneumonia.
Anyone ever had multifocal (bilateral) pneumonia in their early 30s as some who never gets sick and has a very good immune system? Asking for two friends ... my lungs.— Edward Aschoff (@AschoffESPN) December 5, 2019
His death sparked an outpouring of remembrances from many colleagues and peers at ESPN and beyond.
I am numb right now. Ed was an awesome friend and a terrific journalist. The world has lost a good one. RIP https://t.co/7qGmt96xT2— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 25, 2019
RIP Eddie. Covering SEC football with you was a heck of a lot of fun pic.twitter.com/JfiG3apthj— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 25, 2019
Ed was the best. He was kind and so full of life. We got lunch at Archibald’s a few weeks back. I know we talked about a lot that day, but what I remember most now is how excited he was to marry Katy. Please keep her in your thoughts tonight. https://t.co/w9q3EMzajF— Alex Scarborough (@AlexS_ESPN) December 25, 2019
Ed was one of the best guys in this business, and such a huge talent. I still remember the day he joined our CFB blog team at ESPN way back when. Seeing him shine in the years since was so awesome. This is crushing.— David Ubben (@davidubben) December 25, 2019
Please pray for his family. https://t.co/PLY14Z1GNZ
Our friend Ed Aschoff, lovingly remembered by so many on this heartbreaking day, was a ray of light. He smiled with his entire being, loved his fiancée and family, and brought joy to the job. I hope you knew him, too.— Rob King (@ESPN_RobKing) December 25, 2019
USC coach Clay Helton addressed the passing of ESPN reporter Ed Aschoff, who was around the Trojans program quite a bit. A well-respected and talented reporter really rising up in the business who left a positive impression on everyone he met — very sad news today. https://t.co/ZGnxOgK1Cu pic.twitter.com/0flHtUCufB— Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) December 25, 2019
Edward Aschoff was my other little brother and I don’t have the words to fill the hole in my heart tonight. pic.twitter.com/VESoFgGVCf— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) December 25, 2019
Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss