Aschoff was a graduate of the University of Florida, and covered Florida football for The Gainesville Sun before joining ESPN in 2011.

“We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff,” the company said in a statement, according to an article on ESPN.com . “He died earlier today, his 34th birthday. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancée, Katy.”

Edward Aschoff , a college football reporter for ESPN, died on Christmas Eve — which was also his 34th birthday — after “a brief illness,” according to his employer.

The ESPN article described Aschoff as having “a keen sense of humor,” and said that he “connected with many he crossed paths with, be it professionally or personally.”

The article also said Aschoff “had a knack for gaining the trust of people to tell the most delicate of stories.”

“Ed was one of the smartest, brightest reporters I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with,” ESPN executive editor Lauren Reynolds said, according to the article. "Watching him grow from our co-SEC reporter with Chris Low to a multiplatform national reporter was a treat. For as good of a reporter Ed was, he was an even better person. He always put people first — those whose stories he told, and those who had the honor of working alongside him.

“The outpouring of love and support from those whose lives he touched has been overwhelming and is a testament to the light he brought to this world.”

Ben Volin, who covers the Patriots and NFL for the Globe, said he became friends with Aschoff a decade ago when they were both covering the Florida Gators.

“He was just an awesome guy who always had a big smile on his face,” Volin said. “Eddie always had the inside scoop on the UF football players and what was going on behind the scenes with the program. This is really tough news. The world is going to miss him.”

According to ESPN, Aschoff and his fiancée were set to be married in New Orleans in April.

ESPN did not note Aschoff’s specific cause of death. However, Aschoff tweeted earlier in December that he had contracted a serious case of pneumonia.

His death sparked an outpouring of remembrances from many colleagues and peers at ESPN and beyond.





