The Boston center landed fourth on a list from NBC Sports/Yahoo on Tuesday and seventh on a list from ESPN released earlier this week. He also placed highly in rankings from lower-profile outlets.

Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron has picked up praise for his performance in the last decade, garnering high placement on multiple lists showcasing the best NHL players of the 2010s.

From 2010 through 2019, Bergeron has been a mainstay for the Bruins, who have made the playoffs eight times in that span, and the Canadian has featured prominently in Boston’s postseason success, totaling 52 points across his team’s three runs to the Stanley Cup Final.

He has been an alternate captain for the Bruins since 2006, making him the longest-tenured alternate captain in the league.

Bergeron is fifth in career plus-minus among active players, and his four Selke trophies are tied for the most ever. ESPN noted that he is the first NHL player since Wayne Gretzky in the 1980s to finish in the top 10 for an award every year for a decade (Gretzky achieved his feat with the Hart trophy).

Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara also landed in the top 10 of the NBC Sports/Yahoo ranking, finishing 10th. He appeared 24th in the ESPN ranking of the top 100 players of the decade, landing three spots above Brad Marchand. Also popping up in the ESPN top 100 were current Bruins David Pastrnak, Tuukka Rask, David Krejci, and Torey Krug, alongside six players who suited up for the Bruins at various points this decade: Tim Thomas, Blake Wheeler, Jerome Iginla, Rick Nash, and Jaromir Jagr.

