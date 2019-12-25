In one of Mother Nature’s final notable acts of the decade, a partial solar eclipse will take place Wednesday night, creating a “ring of fire" around the moon.
The celestial event won’t be visible from New England or anywhere in the United States. But viewers in Saudi Arabia, India, and parts of Indonesia will see the “ring of fire,” and a partial solar eclipse will be visible across Asia and Australia, according to NASA.
A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun. The “ring of fire” is visible during an annular solar eclipse, which occurs when the moon is too far from the Earth and its apparent size is smaller than the sun, blocking most of the sun’s light except for a ring around its exterior.
The “ring of fire” on the moon will begin Thursday at 6:43 a.m. local time in Saudi Arabia, which is 10:43 p.m. Wednesday in Massachusetts, and will last 2 minutes and 59 seconds, according to Fred Espenak, a former NASA scientist who runs the website Eclipsewise.com.
A live online broadcast of the event will begin at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday. Watch it here.
New England residents will be able to see an eclipse for themselves in the near future. In April 2024, a total solar eclipse, where the moon appears to entirely cover the sun, will pass over parts of New England.
