In one of Mother Nature’s final notable acts of the decade, a partial solar eclipse will take place Wednesday night, creating a “ring of fire" around the moon.

The celestial event won’t be visible from New England or anywhere in the United States. But viewers in Saudi Arabia, India, and parts of Indonesia will see the “ring of fire,” and a partial solar eclipse will be visible across Asia and Australia, according to NASA.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun. The “ring of fire” is visible during an annular solar eclipse, which occurs when the moon is too far from the Earth and its apparent size is smaller than the sun, blocking most of the sun’s light except for a ring around its exterior.