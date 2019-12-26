The voters chose well, but given the outstanding selection available they could hardly have done otherwise. Inevitably, worthy documentaries were passed over, many of them produced on small budgets and given limited distribution. Four of them I wrote about last week : “Hail, Satan?,” “The Kingmaker,” “Memory: The Origins of Alien,” and “Midnight Traveler.” Here are seven others that with more exposure or a little bit of luck might have made this first cut.

On Dec. 16 the documentary branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science named the 15 titles on its shortlist in the documentary feature category. The five nominees will be announced Jan. 13, with the winner chosen at the Oscar ceremony Feb. 9.

Combat Obscura

Miles Lagoze was 18 in 2011 when he enlisted in the Marines and soon found himself in Afghanistan with a camera as his unit’s official videographer. “We filmed what they wanted,” he states at the beginning of the film, “but then we kept shooting.” The result is a giddying montage of images, some comic or tragic or both at once, such as when soldiers fumble with a casualty, tripping on a bandage. It’s like a silent comedy gag, until you see all the blood, and later learn the wound was fatal.

Benedetta Barzini, in "The Disappearance of My Mother" courtesy Museum of Fine Arts

The Disappearance of My Mother

Beniamino Barrese takes on a challenging subject in this documentary about his mother, former Italian supermodel turned feminist activist and scholar Benedetta Barzini. She resents his intrusion and wants to escape a world where “everything is delegated to photographs and nothing is left to memory.” Meanwhile Barrese films her as she sleeps, puffs on e-cigarettes, teaches a class, goes to the doctor, and loses her patience. “The lens is my enemy!” she declares, though it seems at times she protests too much.

From "The Hottest August." Courtesy Grasshopper Film

The Hottest August

It is August 2017, and Brett Story catches up with New Yorkers confronting disaster. Many are in denial. A woman whose house was flooded during Hurricane Sandy, in 2012, scoffs at the idea of climate change. News reports about Charlottesville play in a laundromat and are ignored. Story edits these sometimes-bizarre encounters — a woman texting next to a duck, a man in a spacesuit claiming to be from the future — into a beguiling, surprising, and troubling collage.

“The Hottest August” can be seen at the Portland Museum of Art on Jan. 2.

Austyn Tester, in "Jawline" courtesy IFFB

Jawline

Liza Mandelup’s poignant and absurdist film follows the fortunes of 16-year-old Austyn Tester as he seeks to escape his benighted hometown by posting promotional videos on social media. His lack of discernible talent is not an obstacle, as many others have hit the big time with even less to offer. All it takes is Justin Bieber-ish cuteness and a manager like 21-year-old Michael, a Rodeo Drive habitué who considers adding Tester to his stable of jaded stars. An acutely observed fable about dreams and disillusionment in the age of YouTube,

Marianne Ihlen and Leonard Cohen, in "Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love." Courtesy of Roadside Attractions

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love

Leonard Cohen died in 2016, at 82, a few months after the death at 81 of his lover, friend, and muse, Marianne Ihlen. Nick Broomfield met the two in 1960, and this film is his tribute to them. The pair’s intermittent romance was troubled by Cohen’s sybaritic excesses following the success of his debut album,“The Songs of Leonard Cohen” in 1967. At the 1970 Island of Wight festival, Cohen, high on drugs, looks at the 660,000 in attendance and murmurs, “I hope she’s here” (she was not) before singing “Farewell, Marianne.”

Jonas Brodsky, in "Moonlight Sonata." HBO

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements

Deafness runs in Irene Taylor Brodsky’s family. Her parents were deaf, and, though it skipped her generation, her son is found to be afflicted also. Fitted with cochlear implants, he is determined to master Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata.” As he struggles with the piece Brodsky creates a sonata of her own, interweaving her son’s story with that of her father and of the famously deaf composer, with the three strands resonating with each other and reaching a bittersweet resolution.

A scene from "Wrestle" courtesy Oscilloscope Laboraties

Wrestle

It’s a familiar subject but still a winning one — the story of kids who strive to better themselves by excelling in athletics. In Suzannah Herbert and Lauren Belter’s rousing, intimate, and inspiring documentary four African-American youths sign up for the fledgling wrestling team at their failing Alabama high school. Without the resources of their predominantly white competitors, they start at a disadvantage, compounded by personal challenges with drugs, rocky relationships, domestic difficulties, mental health disorders, and racist cops. They persevere not just in hopes of college athletic scholarships but also to prove to themselves and the community what they can achieve, and their climb to the top is thrilling.

