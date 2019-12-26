Since 2007, the Brattle Theatre has hosted the popular Marx Brothers New Year’s Day marathon which “has become one of our ‘flagpole’ repertory events alongside ‘Casablanca’ on Valentine’s Day; the Bugs Bunny Film Festival; ‘Jaws’ on the Fourth of July; and our holiday-season screenings of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ ” says Brattle Creative Director Ned Hinkle. “It’s so much fun to bring people together for what I consider to be some of the greatest comedies ever made. I always feel like it’s a good idea to start the new year with a little bit of hilarious, surreal anarchy so that we’re at least partially prepared for what the rest of the year might throw at us.”

For many area filmgoers, New Year’s Day means the Marx brothers. Chico, Harpo, Groucho, and Zeppo got their start in vaudeville and moved on to Broadway. But they became Hollywood legends, with five of their 13 features selected by the American Film Institute as among the top 100 comedy films.

“The Cocoanuts” (1929), the first Marx brothers film to be released theatrically, kicks off this year’s event at 12:30 p.m. It’s followed at 2:30 p.m. by “Animal Crackers” (1930). Like “The Cocoanuts” and other Marx films, “Animal Crackers” began on the Broadway stage in the 1920s. It features Groucho as explorer Jeffrey Spaulding, who’s in search of a stolen painting. But the highlight might be Chico and Harpo’s piano and harp solos on “Why Am I so Romantic” and Groucho’s signature “Hooray for Captain Spaulding.” There will be encore screenings of both films starting at 3 p.m. on Jan. 2.

The marathon continues with “Monkey Business” (1931) at 4:30 p.m. This was the brothers’ first Hollywood film, after shooting its two predecessors at Paramount’s Astoria studios, in New York. The brothers would film by day and perform onstage at night. The madcap college comedy “Horse Feathers” (1932) follows at 6:30 p.m. Groucho plays newly appointed president Quincy Adams Wagstaff, who tries to recruit professional players for the university football team.

The marathon ends with an 8 p.m. screening of what is generally considered the team’s first masterpiece, “Duck Soup” (1933), a blend of slapstick and satire featuring Groucho as Rufus T. Firefly, the new and disastrously unprepared leader of a struggling country on the eve of war. Directed by Leo McCarey and again featuring popular Marx foil Margaret Dumont, “Duck Soup” offers the trademark anarchy and snappy one-liners that made the Marxes.

‘Little Women,’ big screen

If seeing writer-director Greta Gerwig’s timeless and timely “Little Women” is part of your holiday plans (it opened on Dec. 25), there are two local cinemas, the Coolidge Corner and Somerville theaters, that are screening the film in 35mm, the optimal format for showcasing the luminous work of French cinematographer Yorick Le Saux. The sweeping exteriors of the many Massachusetts locations and the period interiors, especially the Concord home where author Louisa May Alcott lived and wrote her 1868 novel about sisters Jo, Beth, Meg, and Amy March, are rendered with rich and intimate detail. “Little Women” boasts recent accolades from the Boston Society of Film Critics (of which I am a member along with other Globe writers). The BSFC voted “Little Women” as the year’s best film and as the top choice in three other categories: ensemble; actress (for Saoirse Ronan, as Jo); and Alexandre Desplat’s score.

