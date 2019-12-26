Fortunately, no. In fact, by the end of the season last Friday (and there are spoilers here, if you haven’t finished the Apple TV+ series), we had been brought to understand the full horror of Mitch’s behavior and his subsequent denials. His manipulations of Hannah, and Bradley’s efforts to get Hannah to tell her story, did not help the fragile victim, who appears to have taken her own life.

I started “The Morning Show” with a lot of skepticism about how it would handle #MeToo. Were we really going to have to find sympathy for Steve Carell’s Mitch, a serial abuser, while the women on the show — Jennifer Aniston’s Alex and Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley — engaged in stereotypical cat fights?

So ultimately I was a big fan of the show. It’s flawed, as it strains for — and falls short of — Aaron Sorkin-esque dialogue and walk-and-talks. When one character spouted Latin in the finale, that wannabe energy was clear. And, like too many series these days, each hour was overly stuffed with incident. “Billions,” the recently departed “Silicon Valley,” and even “Succession” have also tended to drop too many big power shifts — of money, of position, or of ownership — into every episode.

But “The Morning Show” was entertaining and smart and, in its “Network”-like peak final moments, rousing. Almost every character represented some aspect of a #MeToo crisis, from the guilty to the complicit to the innocent to the exploitive.

The show also took full advantage of its strong cast. Aniston showed her dramatic abilities, and her always carefully attended-to appearance fit the character. Mark Duplass was excellent as a talented, loyal, frazzled executive producer unclear about his own complicity. Billy Crudup was endlessly watchable and cringey as the smug, bemused exec. I have a soft spot for Bel Powley, the British actress who plays Claire as an appealingly self-aware young woman; Powley’s breakthrough movie, “The Diary of a Teenage Girl,” is a favorite. And Marcia Gay Harden as the hard-boiled high-class reporter was perfectly, wonderfully arch.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.