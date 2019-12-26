Even before Susan Choi won the National Book Award for Fiction for her fifth novel, “Trust Exercise,” the book had landed on a long list of best books of the year. The novel follows students at a competitive performing arts high school and how the years and events there ultimately follow them through their lives. The author lives in Brooklyn and teaches at Yale University.

BOOKS: What are you reading?

CHOI: “The Portrait of a Lady” by Henry James but I’m not making a lot of headway. It’s a tough read because I don’t have long stretches of time for it. Whenever it gets cold I want to read a sprawling late-19th-century or early-20th-century novel. It’s usually because I want to curl up on the sofa under a blanket. A couple of winters ago I had a great time reading Dickens’s “A Tale of Two Cities.” I keep wanting to reread George Eliot’s “Middlemarch” in the winter but haven’t. I have these overblown expectations of how much cozy time I’ll have in the winter.





BOOKS: What reading do you assign for your courses?

CHOI: A mix of short stories, some of which are among my favorites, such as Nabokov’s “Spring in Fialta.” I often teach Alice Munro’s “A Wilderness Station,” which I love for its formal innovation. I always teach Raymond Carver, sometimes “Cathedral,” and John Cheever, usually “The Swimmer.” I love teaching Lorrie Moore and ZZ Packer. I started teaching Carmen Maria Machado two years ago, and Jamel Brinkley is a new favorite.





BOOKS: How would you describe your taste in fiction?

CHOI: I like a good story and great characters but it’s really language that decides whether a book makes an impression on me. Renee Gladman is a writer who has taken me by storm. She’s writing in between genres, and her work is very poetic yet concrete. I was looking for a book for someone and was describing what that person liked to a bookseller. They said there is this indescribable writer and handed me her novel “Event Factory.” I took it home and read it myself.

BOOKS: What are some of best book gifts you’ve been given?

CHOI: “The Apple Trees at Olema” by Robert Hass is my favorite, favorite book I was ever given. I knew he was one of the most decorated poets but I’d never read him. They have become poems I return to again and again.





BOOKS: What was the last nonfiction book that knocked you out?

CHOI: “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson. Everyone should read that. It’s about mass incarceration and the racial inequality in the criminal justice system. It brought home what a comfortable and privileged life I live. I had it with me in an airport and an elderly white man in a natty suit walked up and said, “Isn’t that a remarkable book?”





BOOKS: Did growing up in Indiana and Texas influence you as a reader?

CHOI: Houston had a big influence on me because I discovered Donald Barthelme there. He was teaching at the University of Houston. His books fell into my hands when I was a teenager. That probably wouldn’t have happened if I lived in another city. I fell in love with his work.





BOOKS: What were your favorite books as a kid?

CHOI: Mary Norton’s “The Borrowers,” Susan Cooper’s “The Dark Is Rising” series, C.S. Lewis’s “Chronicles of Narnia” series, Madeleine L’Engle’s “A Wrinkle in Time,” and Frances Hodgson Burnett’s “The Secret Garden.” I found these books for my children, but I didn’t manage to transfer my ardor for them to either of my kids.





BOOKS: Have you reread those books as an adult?

CHOI: I have. That explained why my kids didn’t like them. I’ll probably get hate mail for this, but “A Wrinkle in Time” is not that great of a book. I also reread many of the “Chronicles of Narnia.” Lewis is an amazing writer but those books are so racist, which I hadn’t noticed years ago. This is one of the reasons that when I was a kid I was so sad not to have light skin and blonde hair and that I thought Northern Europe was the best place. I wasn’t sure why I thought that. Now I know.

