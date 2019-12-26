Hey hey Weekenders! Well, this is it. The final weekend of the year. It’s not quite New Year’s, but it’s not quite not New Year’s either. Thus, there are questions that need answering: Do you go out with a bang, or curl up with a blanket? Does your resolution to make more of your weekends start this one or next one? Have you made a full psychological and emotional recovery from watching “Cats”? These are deeply personal calls only you can make.

Want the Globe’s top picks for what to see and do each weekend e-mailed straight to you? Sign up for the Weekender newsletter here .

Advertisement

But if you do decide to wring out the remainder of the year for all it’s worth, this weekend is a great way to celebrate 2019 ever-so-slightly ahead of the incoming New Year’s mobs — with dramatically reduced odds of screaming fits, glitter incidents, and champagne accidents. Tempting, no? Read on!

SISTER ACT: First off, I feel like we really need to regulate things after that whole mess last week, so let’s just cleanse the ol’ cinema palate with an instant classic: the new adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s enduring tale, “Little Women,” written and directed by Greta Gerwig, and bestowed four stars by Globe film critic Ty Burr. Gerwig “with this movie arrives as a major storyteller, breezily confident in dealing with both Alcott’s lighter and more serious sides while extending a delightful depth of feeling to everyone onscreen,” Burr writes. “I can’t think of a better cinematic holiday gift for moviegoers to give themselves, and, yes, that goes for men as well as women (and maybe doubly, at that).” It stars Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Eliza Scanlen, Meryl Streep, and, as required by law, Timothée Chalamet and Laura Dern; but the real star is Concord — where a bunch of it was filmed. (If you’re not in the mood for a movie, you could make a whole weekend out of just visiting the “Little Women” locations around Massachusetts.) Now screening.

Advertisement

DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH: And while we’re at it with the four-star reviews, here’s another from Ty, who calls “Uncut Gems" — the latest from writer-director team Benny and Josh Safdie (“Good Time," “Heaven Knows What”) — “one rough, glittering beast of a movie,” thanks in no small part to its star, Adam Sandler, who is “brilliant” as Howard Ratner, a “Manhattan diamond dealer, gambling addict, part-time husband, and full-time hustler.” Burr raves that “Gems” is “a New York movie directors like Martin Scorsese and Abel Ferrara used to make: street-level, profane, mesmerized by awful men” — a role that fits Sandler like a track suit. “It’s not an actorly performance,” Burr writes, “it’s instinctual, unerring — bone-deep.” Now screening.

STREET VALUE: It’s chilly out, but at Cambridge Arts’ Gallery 344 this weekend, you can stroll the length of Mass. Ave. just by pacing around a single cozy gallery. Photographer Karl Baden spent two years photographing various locations and denizens of the main drag for “MASS AVE, CAMBRIDGE: Photographs by Karl Baden,” and the resultant suite of images “envelop you like the street itself: clamorous and busy, a cavalcade of aspirations and degradations, mercantile flash and musty charms,” according to Globe art contributor Cate McQuaid. “Baden set out to make documentary pictures,” she writes. “He ended up with a more ephemeral series inflected with his own vital sense of motion, beauty, heartache, and the many layers of life in Cambridge.” The show runs through Feb. 14; find more info here.

Advertisement

TINGLE BELLS: New Year’s Eve itself is usually a big night for comedy, but if you simply cannot wait for Wednesday to get your chuckles out, there’s Cambridge’s own “dean of political humor” (and Humor for Humanity founder) Jimmy Tingle, who brings his latest show, “Jimmy Tingle’s 20/20 Vision,” to the stage of the Wilbur Theatre on Saturday night. Expect an evening of arch political barbs, tales aplenty of his recent run for lieutenant governor, and Tingle’s own sustained signature blend of wit and weirdness. Grab tickets here.

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones return to the House of Blues. Lisa Johnson

BRASS BALL: It’s very possible that gnarly blasts of horns and raucous fits of skanking might sound like a little much for you in this delicate slightly-headachey holiday interim. But for those of you determined to rage this weekend, Globe music contributor Marc Hirsh calls this year’s 22nd iteration of the Mighty Mighty Bosstones’ Hometown Throwdown “the closest thing to a sure bet during an otherwise dead week for live music.” As is the ska-punk stalwarts’ longtime holiday wont, the band will be blowing out the House of Blues on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday along with special guests including the Walker Roaders, Art Thieves, the Suicide Machines, Rebuilder, and Big D & The Kids Table. Grab tickets here.

Advertisement

ROCK OUT: Mr. Hirsh wasn’t kidding about that “dead week” bit; but ever the helpful one, he’s gone and gathered up a list of solid shows to fill your pre-NYE weekend, like the “snappy, melodic” multiple Boston Music Award winners Bad Rabbits at the Sinclair on Friday. (Tickets here.) Or the neo-soul sensation (and “American Idol” Hollywood Week alum) SUCH performing at City Winery on Saturday. (Tickets here.) Or the “propulsive and cool” Moon Hooch — who will stir familiar demons in the hearts of restless Morphine fans — at the Sinclair on Saturday. (Tickets here.) Or any of the shows packing the weekend at Passim, including Melissa Ferrick on Friday, Marshall Crenshaw (wow!) on Saturday, and harmonically-divine Rhode Island sister act Rosemere Road on Sunday. (Tickets for all three of those here.)

CHRISTMAS BREAK: If you prefer a little boom-bap to the prevailing rum-puh-pum-pum (or can chill with a wintry mix of both), move ye merry booties to “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” on stage at the Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts this Sunday. This touring production choreographed by Jennifer Weber remixes Tchaikovsky’s classic score (read: cranks up the bass) and updates the tale’s dreamlike vision to contemporary NYC, filling the stage with a dozen dancers, a DJ, instrumentalists, and (whoa, what?) special guest opener MC Kurtis Blow. Don’t pull a Clara and sleep on this; grab tickets here.

Advertisement

FAMILY PICTURES: This is a great weekend to take in the magnificence of the MFA’s “Weng Family Collection of Chinese Painting: Family and Friends,” highlighting 20 works from the largest donation of Chinese paintings and calligraphy in the MFA’s history (some 183 works, donated by local collector and Chinese art scholar Wan-go H.C. Weng). This first of three eventual shows features works from the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties. It’s up through Aug. 9. Find more info here.

The year's standout documentaries include "Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project." courtesy Museum of Fine Arts

OR STAY IN!: Globe film contributor Peter Keough has assembled a list of the 10 best documentaries of 2019, all of which are available through various streaming services. (And if the couch is your destiny, don’t miss our end-of-year stack of the Best Books of 2019.) And if you’re in a streaming frame of mind, Matthew Gilbert has collected a list of “The Most Underappeciated Shows of the Decade,” which you, a quilt, and a box of oven-ready mini-quiches can get to rectifying immediately.

And that, year-ending Weekenders, is all I’ve got on the calendar this time. Be safe and happy out there, and however you spend your weekend, make it one you’ll miss come 2020. See you next year!









Michael Andor Brodeur can be reached at mbrodeur@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MBrodeur.